VENICE- On Tuesday, Venice Police received reports about a domestic batter around 10:23 p.m on Elaine Street.

According to the report when Police arrived, they noticed the female victim with injuries to her face.

She claims her husband, 49-year-old Melvin Dewayne Williamson, hit her with a Tervis Tumbler.

The officer gained access to the home to find Williamson, but he fled the scene.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office provided K-9 units and VPD used Air One to locate the suspect but were unable to find him.

About four hours later around 2:32 a.m. Police spotted Williamson and took him into custody without incident.

Then, at 2:38 in the morning, VPD and Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a fire outside the residence on Elaine Street.

The fire was extinguished, clothes were burn on the driveway and the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Depending on the outcome of the State Fire Marshal’s investigation charges of arson are pending.

Williamson is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery.

