SARASOTA- The Sarasota Police Department, FBI and the FDLE are now offering a $25,000 reward for information about the disappearance of 14 year old Jabez Spann.

This is an increase from the first reward issued on September 29th for $6,000 dollars.

Spann has been missing since September 4th he was last seen in the area of 22nd Street in Sarasota wearing a turquoise shirt.

The 14 year old is 5’09” and 120 pounds.

The FBI is contributing $19,000,FDLE is contributing $5,000 and the Sarasota Police Department is contributing $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-tips