SARASOTA-A 71 year Sarasota man is dead and an 88 year old man is in serious condition after deadly car crash this morning in Sarasota.

The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the drivers of a Ferrari and an Acura involved in a fatal two-car crash in the southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail at Field Road at 8:43 a.m.

Stephen Witzer, 71, of Sarasota was the driver of a 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider killed in crash and Graham Hildebrand, 88, of Sarasota, the driver of a 2016 Acura TLX, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the FHP report, Hildebrand was traveling northbound in the left turn lane of U.S. 41 when he turned into the path of Witzer who was traveling southbound on 41. The front of Witzer’s Ferrari hit the right-front side of Hildebrand’s Acura within the Field Road/41 intersection.

The Acura spun around and came to rest between the center and right lane of southbound 41 facing northeast. The white Ferrari traveled over the western curb of 41 and came to rest in the parking lot of Pamaro Shop Furniture, 4586 S. Tamami Trail.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.