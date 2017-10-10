SARASOTA COUNTY-A 23 year-old-man is airlifted as a trauma alert at Lorraine Road and Fruitville Road.

When the fire department arrived on scene a boom lift bucket truck was fully engulfed in flames underneath an active powerline…

Crews had to wait for Florida Power and Light to de–energize the wire before extinguishing the flames and rescuing a man from the bucket

Over 3000 people were affected by the power outage due to the fire.

Most customers have their power back on.

We are working on getting an update the victim.

.