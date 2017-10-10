BRADENTON- Zenaida Antonio is down on her luck, while the rest of the neighborhood she lives in is picking up the pieces after hurricane Irma, Zenaida is not.

“We don’t know how much we spent, so much expenses to evacuate, lots of traffic and danger on the road, with fear we left, ” says Zenaida.

There’s a language barrier, she doesn’t speak English and doesn’t know what resources are available to her like FEMA.

Rafael Velez, from FEMA says, even if the person does not have a social security card, there may be ways to help.

“They still can get FEMA help, if they have a kid that’s legal and they don’t have a social security number, they can use the kids number for their parent,” explains Velez.

Zenaida was out of work during the week she evacuated and is falling behind on her bills.

Also, her car is in the shop with no money to pay for the repairs.

Velez says, people who couldn’t work because Irma can apply for additional assistance.

“Contact their unemployment office and say they have a FEMA application,” adds Velez.

Con una llamada, tu puedes obtener la ayuda que necesitas.

Si necesitas asistencia por desastre llama a FEMA al telefono 1800-621-3362, y algien to pueda ayudar en espanol.