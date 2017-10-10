BRADENTON- Zenaida Antonio is down on her luck, while the rest of the neighborhood she lives in is picking up the pieces after hurricane Irma, Zenaida is not.

“We don’t know how much we spent, so much expenses to evacuate, lots of traffic and danger on the road, with fear we left, ” says Zenaida.

There’s a language barrier, she doesn’t speak English and doesn’t know what resources are available to her like FEMA.

Rafael Velez, from FEMA says, even if the person does not have a social security card, there may be ways to help.

“They still can get FEMA help, if they have a kid that’s legal and they don’t have a social security number, they can use the kids number for their parent,” explains Velez.

Zenaida was out of work during the week she evacuated and is falling behind on her bills.

Also, her car is in the shop with no money to pay for the repairs.

Velez says, people who couldn’t work because Irma can apply for additional assistance.

“Contact their unemployment office and say they have a FEMA application,” adds Velez.

Con una llamada, tu puedes obtener la ayuda que necesitas.

Si necesitas asistencia por desastre llama a FEMA al telefono 1800-621-3362, y algien to pueda ayudar en espanol.

SHARE
Previous articleMan killed in two car crash on U.S. 41 in Sarasota
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.