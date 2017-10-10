SARASOTA COUNTY- An Out-of-Door Academy student is recognized nationally for her tennis talent.

Ava Krug is one of six 12 and under girls nationally selected by the United States Tennis Association to train under their supervision at the USTA Center in Orlando.

It starts October 10. For one week Ava will train with the best in the country working drills and playing matches.

She will represent the United States against Canada, as the two country’s best female tennis players clash.

Her grandfather, Dick Vitale, says this is a huge honor for Ava, and only the start of a great tennis career.