SARASOTA COUNTY – We are partnering with Sunset Subaru to give away free Pet Supply Kits to new pet owners who adopt the dogs featured in ‘Up For Adoption’ with the Humane Society of Sarasota County during the month of October!

Sunset Subaru is partnering with local animal organizations this month to provide basic pet supplies that will keep animals healthy, happy and ready for their forever homes.

If you adopt one of our featured dogs this month you receive a ‘Subaru Loves Pets’ Pet Supply Kit including dog treats and toys.

A special bonus… this month is Barktober at HSSC. This means every dog over 40 pounds costs only $40!

Here is a list of our featured dogs this month who are eligible for a free Pet Supply Kit:

Kelsey is a four-year-old American/Pit mix. She weighs 60 pounds. Kelsey was rescued after Hurricane Irma in Naples. She will do well in a home with family, kids from ages six and up, and other pets.

Adria is a four-year-old Boxer/Bulldog. She came to HSSC from an overcrowded shelter when she had nowhere else to go. She is eager to learn new tricks and commands. She’s about 49 pounds, a bit underweight so a spacious home with a big yard would be ideal for her.

Kimbo is a three-year-old Retriever/Labrador Mix, weighing 67 pounds. He is full of energy and a strong leash-puller so an owner experienced with big dogs would be best for him. Kimbo would also benefit from going to obedience school.



If you adopt any of these dogs this month, make sure to tell HSSC you saw them on SNN!

