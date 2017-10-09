SARASOTA COUNTY-The search continues for Jabez Spann and the community is rallying together to find him.

This upcoming Sunday at 10:30 a.m. volunteers are welcome and needed to search for the missing 14-year-old.

He’s been missing since Labor Day.

The Sarasota police department is helping search for Spann.

Family, friends, and law enforcement are pleading for anybody to step up on his whereabouts.

Community Activist Wayne Washington says he hopes this will be the last search.

“We want to find this little boy it’s been too long. And community we are in dire need in finding him this is somebody’s child and we need to bring him home.”

Washington says they are looking to retrace their steps in the search and try other areas. The meeting place will be at the Newtown estates at 2800 Newtown Boulevard.