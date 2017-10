LONGBOAT KEY- A Longboat Key homeowner who operates a vacation rental is charged with video voyeurism.

According to WFLA, Wayne Natt was arrested and charged after an Indiana couple who stayed there found a camera and microphone in a smoke detector.

He was released on bond, but the Longboat Key Police are looking for victims, Longboat Key PD said an SD card was found with video of different people on it.

Natt is claiming that the cameras were for personal use.