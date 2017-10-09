BRADENTON-The trial of Terry “Boo-Man” McDonald may also get underway on today with jury selection.

The Bradenton Herald says, 24 year old McDonald, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 22 year old Robert Eugene Brewer, on Jan. 20.

Deputies were called to the 2300 block of First Avenue East in Palmetto to reports of a shooting to find Brewer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene.

McDonald was identified as the shooter by an eyewitness at the scene.

Brewer was arrested and charged in March 2016 with second-degree murder in the Dec. 19, 2015, fatal shooting of Kevin McCants. The State Attorney’s Office after some of the witnesses had recanted their initial statements.

Brewer had also been a suspect in other homicides, according to homicide detectives, and McDonald also was well known to investigators.