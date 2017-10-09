SARASOTA- The City of Sarasota is looking for women veterans of World War Two as well as women who helped during the war effort to participate in this year’s annual Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Sarasota.

According to a news release from the City of Sarasota, the theme for this year’s parade and ceremony is, “We Can Do It!” The phrase was made famous by the fictional, WWII-era icon Rosie the Riveter.

As men enlisted in the military during WWII, thousands of women backfilled a diminished workforce, taking jobs in factories. Rosie the Riveter became a symbol of their efforts. The Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee hopes to recognize those women and honor all female veterans at this year’s event.

Hosted by the City of Sarasota in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, the event will be held on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Main Street and Osprey Avenue and will end at approximately 11 a.m. at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park at the corner of Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue where a ceremony will be held.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade, please contact Daniel Kennedy (941)-812-5406.