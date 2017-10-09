BRADENTON- It was a packed house at the mobile disaster relief center in Bradenton. Residents trying to find out how to fill out applications, what help can FEMA offer and other questions.

Ann Kans moved to Floridana Mobile Park a year ago and bought a new roof just three months ago, sadly hurricane Irma tore the roof off.

Kans says, she spent about seven thousand dollars on the roof that is now considered storm debris.

Although she does have insurance and got the maximum coverage allowed, her insurance company is only covering 24,000, but all the repairs are estimated to cost around 38,000.

FEMA put a tarp over her mobile home but the damage to the walls and personal belongings is already done.

She came to the temporary center to find out if FEMA can cover the rest of the repairs not covered by her insurance company.

Lynne Keating, FEMA spokesperson says, people should not disqualify themselves.

Many people don’t think they qualify, so they don’t apply but is reality any personal property damaged or expense storm related might be able to qualify for aide.

To find out more call FEMA at 1800-621-3362 or go to www.disasterassistance.gov

Bradenton residents have one day left to go to the mobile disaster relief center at the Desoto Square Mall by Sears from 8 a.m till 8p.m.

SHARE
Previous articleFemale veterans sought to participate in annual Veterans Day Parade
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.