BRADENTON- It was a packed house at the mobile disaster relief center in Bradenton. Residents trying to find out how to fill out applications, what help can FEMA offer and other questions.

Ann Kans moved to Floridana Mobile Park a year ago and bought a new roof just three months ago, sadly hurricane Irma tore the roof off.

Kans says, she spent about seven thousand dollars on the roof that is now considered storm debris.

Although she does have insurance and got the maximum coverage allowed, her insurance company is only covering 24,000, but all the repairs are estimated to cost around 38,000.

FEMA put a tarp over her mobile home but the damage to the walls and personal belongings is already done.

She came to the temporary center to find out if FEMA can cover the rest of the repairs not covered by her insurance company.

Lynne Keating, FEMA spokesperson says, people should not disqualify themselves.

Many people don’t think they qualify, so they don’t apply but is reality any personal property damaged or expense storm related might be able to qualify for aide.

To find out more call FEMA at 1800-621-3362 or go to www.disasterassistance.gov

Bradenton residents have one day left to go to the mobile disaster relief center at the Desoto Square Mall by Sears from 8 a.m till 8p.m.