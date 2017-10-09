SARASOTA- Donna Betts has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

She’ll serve 30 days for pointing a rifle at members of the Sarasota Crew team. Betts, the wife of Allman Brothers founding member Dickey Betts, also must write an apology letter and serve 100 hours of community service.

The Herald Tribune reports, the 62 year-old pleaded no contest last week to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Betts had been charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault after the March incident.

According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report, members of the Sarasota Crew were getting into their boats within the bay preserve at osprey, when Betts appeared on her dock and pointed a rifle at several crew members, her property shares a border with the preserve.