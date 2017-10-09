BRADENTON – With Hurricane Irma hitting the Suncoast in September, 9/11 remembrance was overshadowed.

Monday morning, the Bradenton community took time to remember. First responders came together at Rossi Park to pay tribute to the heroes and victims of the terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

The service featured a series of speakers, including Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover-Bryant, who recited a poem.

“I stare in disbelief, heart torn with instant grief. Plumes of black smoke fill the air, marking a building no longer there,” Groover-Bryant said. “Much like Pearl Harbor so many years ago, so many gone with one fatal blow.”

Retired N.Y.F.D. Firefighter Garrett Lindgren providing the hard-hitting statistics: Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day, including 23 N.Y.C. police officers, 37 New York and New Jersey Port Authority police officers, and 343 members of the N.Y.F.D.

“It’s still hard for me to take that in,” Lindgren said.

Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston promised to meet back at Rossi Park in 11 months.

“..to have a memorial for what happened on 9/11, as long as we are on my watch,” Poston said.

He thanked more than just first responders.

“Thank you to your families, who have the toughest job of anybody,” Poston said, “and that’s seeing you go out the door everyday.”

Poston also took a moment to encourage all first responders to make it to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.