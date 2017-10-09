HILLSBOROUGH- The body of a missing kayaker was found Sunday morning in Gibsonton, authorities say.

According to WFLA, the Coast Guard launched a search for the missing kayaker in Hillsborough County on Saturday.

They said 44-year-old Jeffrey Fancher’s 9-foot lime green kayak was found drifting in the bay near Apollo Beach around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Fancher’s wife told the Coast Guard her husband left from Gibsonton around 6 a.m. to kayak in Tampa Bay but never returned.

FWC officials say they located and recovered the body of the missing kayaker in the water near shore between Bull Frog Creek and Kracker Avenue in Gibsonton around 9:15 Sunday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and FWC officials were all involved in the search