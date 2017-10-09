SARASOTA- 11 people are arrested during a four month narcotics investigation in Sarasota County.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office: 11 people were charged in connection with the agency’s ongoing efforts to combat the heroin crisis.

Detectives began setting up undercover buys to purchase illegal drugs back in June and are still looking for 32 year old Christopher McCausland, of North Port.

Including McCausland, those arrested have more than 200 prior felony charges and more than 60 felony convictions.