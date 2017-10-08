SARASOTA – Visitors from countries around the world can be seen at Nathan Bendeerson park this fall. Last week, it was rowing. This week it’s a triathlon.

This weekend, the Suncoast hosted their first ITU Triathlon and Paratriathlon World Cup. Officially kicking off Saturday morning, athletes from over thirty countries arrived to participate in a swim, bike and run race.

Mother Nature had other plans though. The triathlon quickly turned into a duathlon due to elevated amounts of algae covering the lake.

“The paratriathletes participated in a 2.5 K run, a 20K bike, and a 5K run and the elite men and women going later this afternoon with the men will be doing a 5K run, a 40 K bike, and a 10K run.”

Collegiate athletes also had the chance to compete.

Athletes, friends and families came from all over the globe from Canada to Australia. This was yet another great international event for Nathan Benderson Park, further cementing Sarasota’s spot on the worldwide stage.