BRADENTON – October often makes us think of Fall, Halloween and pumpkin patches, but for the Cody family, it has a different meaning.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and Randy Cody says kids need exposure to people with Down syndrome, like his eight-year-old son Cameron.

“People need to see people like Cameron, that he’s normal. He’s like anybody else; he likes to laugh and have fun,” Cody said.

He doesn’t want people to be afraid of Down syndrome, and Cameron’s classmates are already getting that message.

“Everybody loves Cameron, everybody knows Cameron,” Cody said. “His teacher just adores Cameron.”

He fears one day, though, kids won’t be as accepting. The thought of somebody calling Cameron the “R” word breaks his heart.

“Retarded is not doing something stupid,” Cody said. “Retarded is not being able to tell the doctor where it hurts. Retarded is possibly sitting in the cafeteria at school by yourself. But to me, retarded is unconditional love.”

His outlook on Down syndrome is certainly one to admire.

“We have so many little celebrations with him,” Cody said.

All of the ‘firsts’ we take for granted, such as squeezing the right amount of ketchup from the bottle, are all reasons for the Cody’s to smile.

“We have started turning the page with people getting the word out, with people accepting,” Cody said. “I’m just excited for what the future holds for Cameron. I just want him to have the same opportunities as my other five kids.”

Cody is part of Manasota B.U.D.S., an all-volunteer organization that provides resources and support for parents of children with Down syndrome.

Their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Buddy Walk, is coming up soon. To learn how to get involved, click here.