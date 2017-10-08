SARASOTA – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to reports of shots fired in a Sarasota neighborhood Sunday, October 8.

SCSO deputies, the Sarasota Police Department and the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Man-Of-War Circle at around 9:30 P.M.

SCSO spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez tells us there are no injuries but two people were transported to the hospital. There is no confirmation gunfire did occur.

.@HeraldTribune's @ReadCarlos is on scene at an unknown incident involving heavy police presence. We are looking into the reason. https://t.co/ogOh1VvmMG — SNN (@SNNTV) October 9, 2017

Images courtesy of Carlos Munoz.