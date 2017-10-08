SARASOTA – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to reports of shots fired in a Sarasota neighborhood Sunday, October 8.
SCSO deputies, the Sarasota Police Department and the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Man-Of-War Circle at around 9:30 P.M.
SCSO spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez tells us there are no injuries but two people were transported to the hospital. There is no confirmation gunfire did occur.
.@HeraldTribune's @ReadCarlos is on scene at an unknown incident involving heavy police presence. We are looking into the reason. https://t.co/ogOh1VvmMG
— SNN (@SNNTV) October 9, 2017
Images courtesy of Carlos Munoz.
.@SarasotaSheriff responding to an unknown incident on Man O War Circle in Sarasota County. pic.twitter.com/5pL5zymYmH
— Carlos R. Munoz (@ReadCarlos) October 9, 2017