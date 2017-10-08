SARASOTA – Jabez Spann’s family is still left without answers. The 14-year-old missing has been since Labor Day. Sunday afternoon, a church organized a prayer walk in hopes of bringing Jabez home.

“We know some of us got aches and pains. And some of us old, and others are young. But God we’re here because we love Jabez,” Ruby Robinson preached in a prayer circle.

It was another Sunday spent searching for answers. Where is Jabez Spann?

“No one could have told me that if my grandson walked out that door that morning, that I would never see him again,” said Jabez’s grandmother, Lucille Tillery.

Living Hope Church organized a walk for the missing 14-year-old, asking for answers and praying for the best.

“We gonna walk down that street, and we gonna be telling the people to bring Jabez home,” said Robinson.

It’s tearing Lucille Tillery apart, imagining holding her grandson again.

“Grandma ain’t never gonna let you out of her sight again…That’s what I would tell him,” said Tillery.

Jabez’s cousin, Isaiah is only a year younger than him. “It’s been really hard for me, especially going out through school and people asking me about my cousin. It’s just hard because he’s like my brother,” he said.

Through trying times, Jabez’s family isn’t giving uup hope. They won’t stop searching until he’s found.

“You gotta keep your head up, and you gotta keep praying, you find yourself sometimes breaking down, but you remember God, got the last say so,” Lucille said.