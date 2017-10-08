SARASOTA COUNTY – Suncoast residents stayed out of the way of Hurricane Nate this weekend but those living near our coastline still saw the storm’s effects.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a damaged dock in New Pass Saturday, October 7. Parts of a dock drifted into the Bay due to powerful waves and an extremely high tide, also known as king tide.

SCSO Marine, @sarasotapd, @MyFWC, @SRQCountyGov & LBKPD securing dock & navigational hazard in Near Pass. Boaters – be aware of high tides! pic.twitter.com/mfx40HW61p — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) October 7, 2017

Meteorolgist Dan Henry estimates the tide was one to two feet above average Saturday.

Hurricane Nate also produced a little storm surge on the Suncoast. The Sarasota Police Department shared a photo showing flooding on U.S. 41.

King tides (exceptionally high tides) causing flooding on SB US41 between Fruitville & Gulfstream. Drive carefully & avoid if possible. pic.twitter.com/l3f5ArrpRg — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) October 7, 2017

Possibly another effect of the hurricane is a strong sulfur-like odor residents from Sarasota to Fort Myers experienced Sunday. One possible explanation… algae blooms. We’ve reached out to the Florida Department of Health, Sarasota County and even Mote Marine. We have not yet been able to get any confirmation on exactly what is causing this odor.