SARASOTA & MANATEE COUNTY – The Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program comes to Sarasota and Manatee Counties this week. The program will assist those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

To qualify, you must have lived or worked in one of the counties declared for FEMA individual assistance.

The program runs October 13th to 17th from 7 A.M. to 6 P.M. each day at the following locations:

SARASOTA: October 13 – 17 at Westfield Sarasota Square

MANATEE: October 15 – 17 at DeSoto Square Mall

Tips for applicants:

