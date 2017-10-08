SARASOTA & MANATEE COUNTY – The Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program comes to Sarasota and Manatee Counties this week. The program will assist those impacted by Hurricane Irma.
To qualify, you must have lived or worked in one of the counties declared for FEMA individual assistance.
The program runs October 13th to 17th from 7 A.M. to 6 P.M. each day at the following locations:
SARASOTA: October 13 – 17 at Westfield Sarasota Square
MANATEE: October 15 – 17 at DeSoto Square Mall
Tips for applicants:
Tips to Applicants:
- For quickest service, arrive early in the morning and pre-register online at myflfamilies.com
- Lines may close prior to 6 P.M. based on time to process those already in line. Do not wait until the end of the day.
- Remember your government issued ID
- Only one person per household needs to apply in person