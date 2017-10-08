SARASOTA – The Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund hosted the 18th Annual Morton’s Firehouse Chili Cook-Off Sunday, October 8.

Thirteen firehouses including ones from Englewood, North Port and Boca Grande each had a team and competed for ‘Best Firehouse Chili in Sarasota.’

For our 1st time competing, 4th/16 isn't too shabby.. Giddy up, competitors. SCSO will be back next year.. #GreenMileChili #BestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/n2pPzyG4rS — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) October 8, 2017

Every year the money raised is donated to the Benevolent Fund, which is a 501 3-c nonprofit organization.

A breathtaking moment of silence to kick off the 18th Annual Chili Cook Off. #LESM #FirstResponders #BlessedAreThePeacemakers pic.twitter.com/6JDdpI8tRI — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) October 8, 2017

Celebrity judges included:

Steve Christie: Retired all pro NFL kicker with the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers, Giants, Jaguars

Tripp Schwenk: Team USA Olympic Gold & Silver Medal Swimmer

Mark Royals: 15 yr. NFL Punter Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dolphins, Steelers, Jaguars

David Baas: NFL Center San Francisco 49ers and was a member of the New York Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI championship team

Awesome afternoon seeing everyone at the Chili Cook-Off! You have til 5pm to vote for our "Flash Bang Chili" so please stop by! 🌶🚔🔥 #LESM pic.twitter.com/uTirHwbm8O — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) October 8, 2017

Greg Pitts: Actor best known for his roles in Office Space, Coyote Ugly, and Grey’s Anatomy

WCTQ FM Morning Show Maverick & Lulu

WWSB ABC 7 Anchor Bob Harrigan

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight

Sarasota County Fire Chief Mike Reginer

Richard Collins Director of Emergency Services at Sarasota County

Retired FDNY Lt. Mike Dolan

John Hokanson professional Sonny’s BBQ Pitmaster