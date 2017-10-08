SARASOTA – The Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund hosted the 18th Annual Morton’s Firehouse Chili Cook-Off Sunday, October 8.
Thirteen firehouses including ones from Englewood, North Port and Boca Grande each had a team and competed for ‘Best Firehouse Chili in Sarasota.’
For our 1st time competing, 4th/16 isn't too shabby..
Giddy up, competitors. SCSO will be back next year..

Every year the money raised is donated to the Benevolent Fund, which is a 501 3-c nonprofit organization.
A breathtaking moment of silence to kick off the 18th Annual Chili Cook Off.

Celebrity judges included:
Steve Christie: Retired all pro NFL kicker with the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers, Giants, Jaguars
Tripp Schwenk: Team USA Olympic Gold & Silver Medal Swimmer
Mark Royals: 15 yr. NFL Punter Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dolphins, Steelers, Jaguars
David Baas: NFL Center San Francisco 49ers and was a member of the New York Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI championship team
Awesome afternoon seeing everyone at the Chili Cook-Off! You have til 5pm to vote for our "Flash Bang Chili" so please stop by!

Greg Pitts: Actor best known for his roles in Office Space, Coyote Ugly, and Grey’s Anatomy
WCTQ FM Morning Show Maverick & Lulu
WWSB ABC 7 Anchor Bob Harrigan
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight
Sarasota County Fire Chief Mike Reginer
Our 'FlashBang Chili' is ready for your vote & we're heading down to Osprey Ave in front of @MortonsMarket

Richard Collins Director of Emergency Services at Sarasota County
Retired FDNY Lt. Mike Dolan
John Hokanson professional Sonny’s BBQ Pitmaster