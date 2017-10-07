MANATEE COUNTY – TV personality Phil Chalmers visited the Suncoast this weekend to speak on teen violence.

Chalmers visited the Source Church in Bradenton. He spoke on topics essential for parents to know when it comes to raising their children such as noticing signs of teen violence, how media plays a part in triggering violence, crime prevention and what phone apps may jeopardize your family’s safety.

Chalmers has studied youth culture and teen violence for 35 years and wrote several books on the subject.

For more information on Phil Chalmers, visit PhilChalmers.com.