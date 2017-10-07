SARASOTA – With devastating Hurricane Maria tearing through Puerto Rico, Mark Conner says the Florida Keys were left overshadowed.

“Trust me, things are not fine in the Florida Keys,” Conner, a pilot, said. “The lower Keys especially look like a landfill.”

The lower Keys were ground zero to a Category 4 Irma, and Suncoast firefighters are trying to soften the blow. They work 24 hours on and 48 hours off.

“On our two days off, we’re volunteering our time to go on down to Monroe County and helping those firefighters,” President of Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund Paul Kurtz said.

Kurtz’ team, along with the North River Firefighters Organization, are helping their Florida Keys firefighting family to get their damaged homes back in order.

“Initially we took a lot of water, canned goods, non perishable items,” Kurtz said.

Then they focused on construction – like drywall replacement and mold remediation.

“These guys are literally leaving their work, going straight down, working straight through, and coming right back again with no time off,” Conner said.

They couldn’t do it without Conner, who donates his time to fly down volunteers from around the state, and then he flies the previous load of volunteers back.

He’s touching down just to lift off again, but he said it’s not about him.

“The firefighters are the real heroes in this thing,” Conner said. “It’s kinda like being on a ball team when you’re not the quarterback, but you sure enjoy it when you make a good block, or you’re able to catch a ball sometime.”

Conner said Rectrix Jet Center at SRQ Airport donated their ramp space without any fees, but the team still needs donations for fuel.

To donate, visit https://www.sffbf.org/.