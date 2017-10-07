SARASOTA – For more than 40 years, the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens attracts thousands of visitors every year. They unveiled a new site plan adding more green space and technology.

“Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is the world’s only botanical garden that focuses on the study and display of epiphytes, which are air plants that grow on the tree canopies instead of soil,” says President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki.

This one of a kind botanical garden unveiled a new plan to increase its green space by 50%. Hurricane Irma reassured them they needed to move forward.

“Our collection which is world renown are currently in aging infrastructure in the flood plain on the ground and we feel they need to be shored up and secured for the future,” says Rominiecki.

The three-phase $67 million project is entering the beginning stages of zoning and permitting featuring a new greenhouse complex and a learning pavilion focusing on

technology.

“We are going to showcase the forefront of green technology with solar energy, green roofs, storm water harvesting, so it’s really a cutting edge model. We have this chance to be this international model with how to reckon with parking in an urban setting.”

Rominiecki says the garden is not only beautiful but critical for life.

“Plants provide 97% of the oxygen we breathe and they provide the food we eat, the medicines we take.”

She plans on taking the Botanical Gardens to the next level.