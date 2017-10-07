MANATEE COUNTY – October 7th is International Coastal Cleanup Day. To “turn the tide on trash”, Keep Manatee Beautiful hosted five clean-ups across the county Saturday morning.

Adopt-a-Highway groups cleaned their designated sites.

Other volunteers cleaned up areas along waterways and beaches to prevent trash and debris from traveling to the Gulf of Mexico.

Some clean-up spots included Jigg’s Landing, Kingfish Boat Ramp, and Historic Ware’s Creek.

“As you can see, twice a year we make a substantial dent in the debris that gets piled up. I mean we were pulling tons of stuff out,” said Patrick Roff, Bradenton City Councilman of Ward 3, “Our very first cleanup we pulled 13,000 pounds worth of trash out of the creek on our very first clean-up.”

Roff also says the County usually aims for one clean-up per week, even though they are only required to hold three annually.