SARASOTA – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest a man for Attempted Murder in connection with an early morning shooting in Sarasota.

Forty-three-year-old Jason Delaurier is also charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Anchor Way at around 4 A.M. Saturday, October 7, for a shooting. They found the victim, 30-year-old Michael Fogel, inside the residence. Fogel was taken to Sarasota Memorial where he remains in stable condition.

Detectives report the shooting occurred after a confrontation between the two. Delaurier shot Fogel in the neck. Delaurier remains in custody without bond.