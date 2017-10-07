MANATEE COUNTY – The Desoto Square Mall in Bradenton opened its doors this week as a Disaster Recovery Center.

The center is open to individuals and small business owners in the Bradenton area in need of support. Recovery specialists from FEMA and The Small Business Administration are on-hand to provide assistance with filling out applications or updating statuses.

The center also has a telephone station for non-English speakers.

“This DRC is only going to be open for five days so that we can take care of this area… The population around here,” said DRC Manager Rafael Velez.

“And then we will move to another area to continue making it easy for the applicants so that they don’t have to travel two to three hours to get to a disaster recovery center,” he said.

The mall will serve as a Disaster Recovery Center from 8 A.M. – 8 P.M. through Tuesday, October 10th. Remember to bring insurance policies and bank information.