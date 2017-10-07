SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Sarasota.
The report says deputies responded to the 6800 block of Anchor Way at around 4 A.M. Saturday, October 7, for a shooting inside a residence. They found a victim inside with another individual attempting to aid the victim. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial.
Shooting inside a Sarasota residence on the 6800 Block of Anchor Way. We'll have more details tonight @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/QIgcAAqgF4
