MANATEE COUNTY-Three people, including two teens are arrested after an armed carjacking ended in a crash Friday.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an armed carjacking and found the stolen vehicle around 5 a.m. in the area of 9th Street East and 301 Boulevard.

A chase ensued and the suspect ran a red light at State Road 70 and 9th Street East, then struck another vehicle with three people in it.

Three people in the suspect vehicle fled, but were arrested a short time later.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Kevin J. Smith along with a 17–year–old boy and a 16–year–old boy on charges including grand theft auto, fleeing to elude, and possession of cocaine.

Smith and the 16–year–old were hospitalized with minor injuries.