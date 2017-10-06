SARASOTA COUNTY-Trouble was brewing at a high school here on the Suncoast.

Sarasota County District School reports an 18-year-old student was arrested for revealing a BB gun at another student during an altercation at Riverview High School Thursday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says Kiona Niaja Cromer was charged with seven counts including aggravated battery, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana.

Riverview staff noticed Cromer’s BB gun after the fight broke out.

Cromer was taken into custody of the school resource officer and has been suspended while the incident is under investigation.