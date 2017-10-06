SARASOTA- If you’re older than 65 and living in Sarasota, U.S News and World Report says you are in the best place.

Ellen LaSota and Michael Hourihan met moments ago on the dance floor at Friendship Centers in Sarasota.

“It was also told to me that it was one of the best places to find, where you can go dancing,” said LaSota.

LaSota moved to Sarasota two months ago and her new dance partner drives and hour ever week.

“There’s a lot more going on in Sarasota, than there is in Arcadia it’s very quiet out there. But I like to come in here and take advantage of all that Sarasota has to offer,” said Hourihan.

U.S News and World Report says Sarasota is the number one place to retire, calling it paradise with some hints of reality. Visit Sarasota President Virginia Haley says this is no surprise.

“Every weekend there’s a festival or a farmers market or something free and fun to do,” said Hayley. The image of a retiree in a rocking chair on the front porch is a thing of the past.

“There’s hiking, their climbing , they’re riding bikes they at learning how to surf at age 65, retirees today are very active.”

But what about the cost to live in paradise? Sarasota ranks higher than the national average, for buying a home .

“I love this city but it’s a little expensive, I’ll say that for sure.” Isewei Garrett lived in Oklahoma and Atlanta before moving to Sarasota and works two jobs to stay afloat.

Sarasota also ranks 21 for best places to live.

“Sarasota is finally getting recognized for the wonderful place that it is,” said Hayley.