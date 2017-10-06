SARASOTA-The Sarasota NAACP honors community leaders at its annual Freedom Awards Banquet.

On Thursday night, Trevor Harvey, president of the Sarasota County branch of the NAACP, presided over the Sarasota branch’s 32nd annual Freedom Awards Banquet, held at the Hyatt Regency.

Hundreds of attendees filled a ballroom to eat, talk, and celebrate leaders in the community who have contributed toward the understanding of civil rights and social justice issues in the community.

According to the Herald Tribune, among the honorees was longtime Manatee County school teacher Jo-Ann Martin-Hughes, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

And Founder of the Youth Artists Network, Maureik Robison, received the “Go Forth and Prosper” award.