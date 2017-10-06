SARASOTA-U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan wants regulation for bump stocks after the Las Vegas shooting. The Longboat Key congressman tweeted that bump stocks should be restricted.

According to the Herald Tribune, the tweet read “Bump stocks generating automatic rates of fire should face the same restrictions as automatic weapons.”

Bump stocks increase the rate of fire for semiautomatic weapons, simulating fully automatic fire.

Many of the 23 guns found with Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock were modified with bump stocks. Paddock killed 58 people and injured roughly 500 more.