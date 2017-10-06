SARASOTA- A man is recovering at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after police say he was shot during a robbery attempt in a Publix parking lot.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred around 5 am Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Bay Street, Sarasota.

An armed man shot the victim in the stomach and fled the scene.

The suspect has not been apprehended, according to Sarasota Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota Police Department Detective Dan Riley at 941-954-7062.