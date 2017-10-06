SARASOTA- A Sarasota man is shot in the parking lot of a Publix parking lot.

A quiet spot to grab some groceries in Sarasota…That is what most Suncoast residents think of when shopping at the Publix on Bay Street.

That all changed around 5 AM Thursday morning.

The Sarasota Police Department reports an attempted armed robbery assault between two men, leaving one shot in the stomach. The suspect then fled the scene.

Over 24 hours later, the area is still buzzing.

“Earlier, when I arrived, there were a couple cops out here. A couple detectives and I got a little concerned on what’s going on because it seems like such a safe, beautiful area,” said Stephanie Marcynyszyn, a Sarasota visitor, “I felt very comfortable here as a woman.”

The incident putting Sarasota High School on lock-down. In a letter send to parents, Principal, David Jones issued the lock-down from 6:45-7:45 AM. Students were ordered to report and stay in their first period class.

Jones states security was heightened throughout the day, but there was no direct threat to students.

Suncoast residents say they feel safe in this area. In fact, this is their go–to destination for grocery shopping. So why would the assault happen here?

“Nothing sketchy here. Nothing like that here. Ever ever,” said frequent shopper and Sarasota resident, Donald Hueckels, “I will keep coming here and supporting them. I hope its an isolated incident.”

The victim is recovering at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

SPD is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact them.