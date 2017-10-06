SARASOTA COUNTY- The jury is deliberating in the trial of Former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Bybee. Bybee is facing 18 felony charges including attempted murder and exploitation of the elderly.

The state laid out their final arguments against Frankie Bybee. Assistant State Attorney Art Jackman says this is a case about opportunity, greed and anger, and opportunity.

“He was a law enforcement officer who was sworn to serve and protect others,” Jackman said. “Someone people would rely on, however, this defendant belied and betrayed such trust.”

Jackman says the alleged victim Marcia Sohl never faulted in her testimony that Bybee tried to kill her.

“There is injuries at all the locations, she said this defendant placed his hands on her.”

And says Bybee’s story changed throughout the investigation.

“I submit to you that he has been outright deceptive, deceitful,” Jackman said. “And I submit not credible.”

Defense Attorney Ronald Kurpiers says it’s Sohl whose story kept changing.

“Despite Ms. Sohl’s representation that I didn’t ask him to do anything around the house,” Kurpiers said. “You’re going to see in the text messages she gives him a list.”

Kurpiers says investigators don’t have the evidence to prove Bybee was there.

“Did you swab a wine glass,” Kurpiers said. “Because Ms. Sohl says Bybee was drinking out of a wine glass, no.”

Kurpiers says Sohl didn’t have any defensive wounds after the alleged struggle.

“There was not one mark on her hands,” Kurpiers said. “On her arms, on her legs, on her chest, her ribs, nothing, This struggle according to her went on for two and a half hours.”

Kurpiers says told the jury to return a guilty verdict you need to see Sohl as credible.

“You have to believe Ms. Sohl,” Kurpiers said. “To get to the attempted first degree murder, you have to believe Ms. Sohl to get to the burglary or the battery.”

But Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig says there is enough independent evidence to convict.

“He used his knowledge of the law and the power that was invested in him by the state of Florida and Sarasota County,” Farivillig said. “To bend the law to his own purpose, the evidence is overwhelming.”

The jury is still deliberating, SNN will let you updated with the latest when a verdict has been reached.