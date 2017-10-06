SARASOTA- It has been a record breaking season for sea turtles.

Mote Marine Lab is giving baby sea turtles a second chance.

“Any sick or injured hatchling that are found on our beaches here are brought into the hatchling hospital for any extra care that they might need,” said Senior Aquarium Biologist Holly West. Not every hatchling will make it to adulthood, only one in every 1,000 will fully develop.

“So instead of going into the water they end up wondering around the beaches, sometimes ending up in parking lots, swimming pools, crossing Gulf of Mexico Dr. things like that,” said West.

Every hatchlings is weighed and measured and treated after being targeted by armadillos coyotes and raccoons.

“So what they do is they tend to eat the yolk and leave the poor baby behind so they have lost a lot of nutrients through that process and they have an open wound on them. So what we do is try and replace what they lost through the yolk by giving them injections of fluids and trying to get that wound to heal,” said West.

Trained volunteers search the beaches from Long Boat Key to Venice, bringing the endangered turtles to the hatchling hospital.

“They vary in levels of care, some only come for one day some need a little more care and can be here for 2 to 3 days and we can still release them on the beach,” said West.

More than 4,000 hatchlings have been recorded and as the season is almost over Mote expect to see more hatchlings lingering around.