SARASOTA – Former Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy Frankie Bybee was found not guilty of Attempted First Degree Murder of a 79-year-old woman, but the Jury delivered a guilty verdict on 13 other charges, one still carrying a possible life sentence.

The Jury found Bybee guilty of 13 felony charges after almost seven hours of deliberation. In addition to kidnapping and exploitation, he was found guilty of a few counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information and offenses against computers.

Defense Attorney Ronald Kurpiers says they’re relieved he wasn’t convicted of attempted murder saying it proves victim Marcia Sohl was not credible.

Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig says they accept the Jury’s verdict, even though they felt they met the burden of proof for attempted murder.

Frank Bybee’s sister declined to speak on camera, but said after the verdict, “He’s not going to be there for his kids, I’m pissed, there’s no burden of proof.”

Attorney Ronald Kurpiers says they have more to do before thinking about potential appeals.

The charge of felony kidnapping carries a possible life sentence. Bybee’s sentencing date is not yet scheduled.