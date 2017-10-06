SARASOTA COUNTY — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Fruitville Grove, where staff is getting ready for the annual Pumpkin Festival.

Pumpkins of all colors, shapes and sizes are on the display, and dozens of vendors, a rock-climbing wall and hay rides are just some of the features for the event.

The Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival runs Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October.

Fruitville Grove’s Kim White talks about the event. Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.