BRADENTON- A father needs the communities help locating his son who is believed to be in the hands of his ex-wife, the boys biological mother.

Johnny Pierrelouis hasn’t seen 3-year-old Wesley since last year during 4th of July celebrations at a Sarasota YMCA.

His wife at the time now ex-wife, Samantha Pierrelouis was supposed to bring their son home but never did.

Pierrelouis is a sergeant in the active army stationed in South Carolina and according to him he has full custody of their son since April.

If you see Wesley or his mother Samantha call 911 immediately.

We confirmed with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and there is a warrant out for her arrest for interference with child custody.

Please share this story and help reunite a father and son.