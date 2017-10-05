ENGLEWOOD- A Facebook post about a drunk driver from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has been shared 124 times with 526 reactions and counting.

The post about drinking and driving that reads in part, “not so lucky for the woman who blew four times the legal limit, ” is referring to 67-year-old Helen Morris.

She was arrested for DUI and DUI property damage after she crashed into the back of the deputy’s car.

Morris was taken to the hospital and was there for a good hour but when she came out according to the PCA, officials arrested her.

By the time she took the breathalyzer at the county jail, it was at least 4 hours after the accident, Morris blew 0.38 which is under the legal limit.

After Morris was advised of her Miranda rights, she agreed to speak with deputies and admitted to taking Ambien.

Then she also agreed to a urine test and those results won’t be in for at least 30-60 days.

According to Criminal Defense Attorney, Derek Byrd, in order to be charged with DUI, the defendant needs to be under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance but there’s a loop hole for Ambien.

“If her urine comes back clean her defense will be easy,” explains Byrd.

If that’s the case, Byrd says, her charges could go down from DUI to reckless driving.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post has since been updated.

SNN reached out twice to the Sheriff’s Office to find out the extent of the deputies injuries and to comment about their post but we have not heard back from them.

