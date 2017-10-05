SARASOTA COUNTY-With recent tension between North Korea and the United States, a museum on the Suncoast hosts a panel discussing its impact.

The Ringling Museum teaming up with Sarasota World Affairs Council, hosted the panel Thursday to discuss economic relations between the two nations.

Experts made a presentation and fielded questions from residents.

Kim Jong Un, has caught the world’s attention test launching missiles.

Director of communications of the Korea Economic Institute of America, Jenna Gibson says she is optimistic America and its allies can resolve their differences with North Korea.

“We’re really working to find new avenues of pressure. We meaning the U.S., South Korea, the United Nations Security Council. Everybody really wants to find a peaceful resolution to this problem no one wants a war on the peninsula.”

The Sarasota World Affairs Council will host another panel on sustainability in developing countries at New College November 6.