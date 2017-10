SARASOTA – Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a fire at an auto body shop Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:30 at 4040 N Washington Blvd, where a piece of equipment caught on fire.

Employees and nearby pedestrians were instructed by Sarasota County Deputies to relocate to a nearby parking lot.

State fire marshalls are currently investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.