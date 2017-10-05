SARASOTA – Ben Bobick is getting prepped for the CANDance on the dance floor, but he’s also prepping in a very unique way for us to help him raise money for the Community Aids Network.

He’s making a CRANDance beer! A cranberry infused beer. The beverage will debut at our Community for CAN fundraiser October 14 at Brew Life Brewery.

Big Top, Evies, Hydr8 and more local businesses will be on site at Brew Life raising money for Ben’s CANDance Votes.

Come out for a good cause, watch football, and meet the SNN team.

Again it’s October 14 from noon until midnight.

Lynden Blake
