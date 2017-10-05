SARASOTA- A contract between a PR firm and the Sarasota County School District is terminated after allegations are made about it posting comments on numerous Herald Tribune articles under multiple aliases.

Candace McElyea is the president of the Three Six Oh, the PR firm hired by the school district in September.

Thursday, the Herald Tribune posted an extensive article exposing McElyea for posting comments on eleven of their articles dating back to 2016.

The Herald Tribune reports many comments came from IP addresses that match those of emails that McElyea sent to the paper’s reporters.

“Some of it was negative towards the school and some were negative towards me. And one in particular was negative to me and it was signed by ‘Grace Wilder’, well my name is Caroline Grace Wilder, said Caroline Zucker, a Chairwoman for the Sarasota County School Board.

“They came out after I voted against her contract,” said Zucker.

McElyea’s firm published a statement Thursday affirming an amicable termination. However Superintendent, Tom Bowden told the Herald Tribune that she was asked to resign.

The School Board has yet to determine future plans moving forward.