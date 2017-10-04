VENICE- Residents in Sarasota County want to know how long before storm debris from Hurricane Irma is removed.

It’s been almost a month since Hurricane Irma and many residents still have debris in their front yards.

“I’m kind of annoyed” says Bryan Price, he is frustrated the removal process is taking so long.

“I want my yard to look good and don’t want any complaints about anything so a couple of my friends came over with an chainsaw and helped me out and we got it done in a day, so I don’t get what the problem is,” said Price.

Emergency Management Sections Chief Scott Montgomery is asking residents to remain patient, as they are facing a shortage of contractors.

“Hurricane Irma affected all 67 counties as far as debris goes , so our contractor like others are having a hard time getting these sub-contractors to come in,” said Montgomery.

Wednesday afternoon 16 trucks were collecting debris in South Venice and North Sarasota. The county is working to bring more resources.

“We’ve ordered 10 more trucks to come in and we have retro fitted them to help picking up with the debris and the recovery in Texas from hurricane Harvey is starting to back off so they are going to hopefully bring resources from Texas to here,” said Montgomery.

Sarasota County has an interactive map where residents can enter their address and see a tentative date for debris pick up.

Visit https://sarco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=aaf6b029a63e4e1ea1f767ba6c3238b1 for more information