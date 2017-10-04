SARASOTA COUNTY- Registering to vote is now as simple as few clicks.

“It’s brand new, we’ve already had people using the system here in Sarasota County,” Ron Turner said. “It came online on Sunday, and people were using it then, so by Monday when we opened up we already had a number of registrations.”

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says residents with a State driver’s license or ID card can go to registertovoteFlorida.gov to apply.

“Simplifies things for the voter potentially,” Turner said. “Makes it convenient, and for the elections office because we’ll get that data electronically.”

Turner says it will help keep the rolls cleaner by making it easy for voter to update their registration.

“People are always moving and those things and we need to know that to assign your correct precinct and who your correct state representative is to get you the right ballot and those sorts of things.”

Turner says he hopes this will encourage more voter participation, especially in local elections.

“I would love to have 100% of the voters turn out in every election,” Turner said. “Or have higher turnout in elections that aren’t the general elections or just the presidential elections so anything that can contribute to that.”

Turner says the site was developed by the Secretary of State’s office and used the latest firewalls and encryptions to protect voters.

“Your data is not stored in that site,” Turner said. “So when you’re finished there’s no data left there, it’s transmitted down to the state and eventually to the county supervisors of elections, but there is no data store there in that site.”

State and local officials review every application before the voter registration is approved.

Check out the new website at Registertovoteflorida.gov