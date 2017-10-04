SARASOTA- A $6,000 reward for missing teen, Jabez Spann, still isn’t enough for members of the community.

“Our heart is broken for not having Jabez out here with us and to see people that don’t care because I guess they feel like it’s not their child, it’s not their situation,” said Spann’s aunt, Latohya Jakes.

Her beloved nephew went missing on Labor Day.

“He’s a great child. He loves to smile. Little happy baby. He loves to play football. He likes to dress and he likes the girls,” she said.

October 4th marks one month since 14 year old Jabez Spann has gone missing, while SPD is still currently investigating, his family has taken matters into their own hands.

Conducting over five search parties for the missing teen.

Jakes said, “They came from Lakeland, Fort Myer to help us search Sunday. People in our own community…I’ve seen like a handful, not even ten people, I think.”

And activist groups across the Suncoast have been silent.

“If it would have been the police killing somebody, it would have been the whole neighborhood. The whole community would have been out here marching and all this and that but for a fourteen year old boy, we can’t get no help,” said Latohya.

Discouraging to continue their search for Jabez. Wayne Washington, a stranger, is stepping up to help, “One of our search and rescues team members hung up a flier at seven–eleven, they took the flier and threw it away and said ‘kids be missing every day’,” Wayne said.

“They’re actually to run him away from leading the search, but he said he’s going to continue to do it because his heart goes out to the child,” said Jabez’s uncle, Dana Tillery Jr.

Family members are hopeful someone will reach out. “You can make an anonymous call and tell if you know anything,” said Jakes.

They refuse to give up, arranging another search party this Sunday.

Sarasota Police Department released an official statement Wednesday, saying they are only consulting with the FBI in order to determine what assistance they can provide in locating Jabez.